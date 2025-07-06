Menu
Logan Webb headshot

Logan Webb News: Notches eighth victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 6, 2025 at 6:40am

Webb (8-6) picked up the win Saturday against the A's, giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

It's the eighth straight quality start and 15th of the campaign for Webb, with the latter figure leading MLB. The right-hander already has an impressive big-league resume but is potentially in the midst of a career year with a 2.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 133:27 K:BB across 120.1 innings

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
