Logan Webb News: Records another quality start
Webb allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Miami on Wednesday.
Webb yielded a pair of runs in the second frame but otherwise kept the Marlins off the scoreboard. The right-hander walked three batters for the second time in his past three outings, but none of those free passes resulted in a run. Webb is an NL Cy Young contender at this point in the campaign, posting a 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 120:23 K:BB over 17 starts spanning 10.7.1 innings. He's registered six consecutive quality starts and is tied for first in the league in that category with 13 on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now