Logan Webb News: Saddled with sixth loss
Webb (7-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Diamondbacks.
Webb rattled off his seventh quality start in a row, but he didn't get enough run support to avoid his first loss since May 27. The right-hander made six starts in June, covering 40.1 innings while allowing just 10 runs with a 43:7 K:BB. Overall, he's at a 2.61 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 127:24 K:BB through 113.2 innings across 18 starts this season. Webb is projected to make his next appearance on the road versus the Athletics this weekend.
