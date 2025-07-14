Lorenzo Meola News: Lands with Giants

The Giants have selected Meola with the 116th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

Meola has a terrific glove and took at step forward at the plate in his final year at Stetson, slashing .324/.402/.532 with 11 homers and 10 steals. While Meola is a safe bet to remain at shortstop, his offensive and fantasy ceiling is fairly limited and he will not be helped by having Oracle Park as his future home.