Lou Trivino News: Opening Tuesday's contest

Trivino will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trivino has been highly effective since joining the Dodgers on May 18, posting a 1.74 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 10.1 innings. He'll now be entrusted with the first inning or two Tuesday, after which Matt Sauer is expected to pitch in bulk relief.