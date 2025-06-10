Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Lou Trivino headshot

Lou Trivino News: Opening Tuesday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 4:34pm

Trivino will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trivino has been highly effective since joining the Dodgers on May 18, posting a 1.74 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 10.1 innings. He'll now be entrusted with the first inning or two Tuesday, after which Matt Sauer is expected to pitch in bulk relief.

Lou Trivino
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now