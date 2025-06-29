Lou Trivino News: Serving as opener Sunday

Trivino will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Trivino is expected to cover the first inning or two before giving way to left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who will be available on four days' rest to work in bulk relief. The Dodgers previously called upon Trivino to serve as an opener against the Padres on June 10, when he tossed a scoreless inning.