Luinder Avila Injury: Hits shelf at Triple-A

Triple-A Omaha placed Avila on its 7-day injured list May 27 due to a right shoulder impingement, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Avila possesses a spot on the Royals' 40-man roster and likely would have been in the mix for his first big-league call-up had he not experienced soreness in his shoulder coming out of his most recent outing with Omaha on May 22. The right-hander had logged a 4.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB in 41.2 innings with the Triple-A club this season before landing on the shelf.