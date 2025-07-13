Luis Campusano News: Promoted, in lineup Sunday
The Padres recalled Campusano from Triple-A El Paso, and he's batting seventh as the designated hitter Sunday against the Phillies.
Campusano was sent to El Paso in mid-June but is back with the big club, and in the starting nine, for the final game of the first half. The 26-year-old has appeared in nine games with San Diego this season and has gone 0-for-18 with six walks and nine strikeouts. It may be a short stay in the majors for Campusano, since the corresponding transaction for his promotion was Gavin Sheets being placed on the paternity list.
