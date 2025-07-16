Menu
Luis Campusano News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 16, 2025 at 6:57am

The Padres optioned Campusano to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Campusano was recalled ahead of the Padres' final game before the All-Star break but will head back to the minors before the start of the second half. The catcher is still looking for his first base knock this season with the big club, having gone 0-for-21 at the plate. The Padres will announce a corresponding move prior to Friday's game versus the Nationals.

