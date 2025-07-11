Luis Castillo News: Picks up win in one-sided victory

Castillo (6-5) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six in the 12-3 victory over the Tigers.

Castillo shined early, yielding just one earned run through the first five innings before running into trouble opening the sixth, allowing back-to-back hits and another run before being removed with a runner on third. The 32-year-old entered the matchup coming off his best start of the season and has now posted a 3.60 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 11 walks over his last six outings.