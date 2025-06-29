Luis Castillo News: Solid in no-decision

Castillo didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Texas, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Castillo pulled himself out of a rough patch Sunday, snaring a quality start and not allowing a home run. The 32-year-old had allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in 22 innings over his previous four starts. He gave up eight home runs during that stretch after having yielded merely four round trippers in his first 12 starts. On the year, Castillo owns a 3.55 ERA, and he's scheduled to face the Pirates next time out.