Luis Contreras News: Will rejoin big club

The Astros are expected to recall Contreras from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Contreras was sent to the minors Monday, but he's set to rejoin the big club a day later with Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) headed to the injured list. The Astros will make the transaction official shortly before Tuesday's game against the Mariners. The right-handed Contreras has posted an 8.44 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 5.1 innings this season and will operate in low-leverage spots.