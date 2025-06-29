Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Luis F. Castillo headshot

Luis F. Castillo News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

The Orioles designated Castillo (undisclosed) for assignment Sunday.

Shortly after the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Mariners on May 7, Castillo was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list due to an unspecified injury. He made pair of rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier this month and was reinstated from Norfolk's IL on Sunday, only to be simultaneously removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster. The Orioles selected the contract of right-hander Matt Bowman from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Luis F. Castillo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now