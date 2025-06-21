Luis Gil Injury: Aiming for late July return

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Gil (lat) is on track to return in late July or early August, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Gil threw live batting practice Saturday for the first time since sustaining a preseason lat injury, and Boone offered more insight into Gil's recovery timeline afterward. Boone said the Yankees are considering Gil a trade deadline acquisition, as the right-hander is expected to return near the July 31st deadline. Gil may throw live BP once or twice more before being sent off on a rehab assignment.