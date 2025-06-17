Luis Gil Injury: Facing hitters Saturday
Gil (lat) said he's scheduled to throw against batters Saturday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
It will be Gil's first time facing batters since he suffered the right lat strain during spring training. The right-hander isn't expected to rejoin the Yankees until after the All-Star break, but a rehab assignment may not be too far off if he can continue ramping up his throwing progression with no setbacks.
