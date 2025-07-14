Luis Gil Injury: Hits 50 pitches in first rehab start

Gil (lat) struck out six and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk over 3.1 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Somerset.

Just as the Yankees had planned for him heading into the day, Gil reached his limit of 50 pitches in the rehab start, his first outing at any level since Oct. 29, 2024. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year Award winner was diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain early in spring training and is expected to be built up conservatively during his rehab assignment, which could last for as few as two or three more starts. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Yankees are considering bringing Gil back from the 60-day injured list once he reaches 75 pitches in his rehab program, though his assignment would be extended if the organization instead opts to activate him once he reaches the 90-pitch threshold.