Luis Gil Injury: Rehab decision coming soon

Gil (lat) is expected to work up to about 35 pitches in a live session next week, and if all goes well, could be sent on a rehab assignment, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported Friday.

Gil has been completing bullpens regularly and is slated to face hitters early next week before the Yankees decide whether or not he's ready for a rehab assignment. Gil is on track for a late July return, and he'll likely need several starts while on his assignment before being activated.