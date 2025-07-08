Menu
Luis Gil Injury: Rehab start coming Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 8, 2025 at 8:53am

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Gil (lat) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Sunday.

Boone did not reveal which affiliate Gil will be assigned to, but the right-hander has been facing hitters and is ready to take the next step. Gil will be built up as a starter, and the expectation is that if all goes well, he will rejoin the Yankees' rotation before the end of July. The 27-year-old has been out all season with a right lat strain.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
