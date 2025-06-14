Menu
Luis Gil Injury: Unlikely to return before break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Gil (lat) is at least 10 days away from facing hitters and probably won't return until after the All-Star break, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gil resumed throwing off a mound in late May and continues to progress in his return from a right lat strain. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that the right-handed starter won't face hitters for 10-to-14 days, which suggests that Gil won't be able to return to the big club's rotation before the All-Star break. Given that he hasn't seen game action at all this season, Gil will almost certainly requite a minor-league rehab stint before he's activated from the injured list.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
