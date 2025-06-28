Luis Guerrero Injury: Lands on IL with elbow strain

The Red Sox placed Guerrero on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right elbow strain.

Guerrero allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one batter over his last two outings, and his elbow injury may have played a part in his recent poor play. He's eligible to be reinstated July 13, but a strained elbow to the throwing arm typically results in a longer stint on the IL. To bolster their bullpen, the Red Sox reinstated Chris Murphy (elbow) from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.