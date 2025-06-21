Luis L. Ortiz News: Fans 10 in dominant outing

Ortiz (4-8) earned the win over the Athletics on Saturday, allowing two hits and issuing two walks while striking out 10 batters over six scoreless innings.

Ortiz was exceptional during his time in the game, racking up 12 whiffs and tying a season high with 10 punchouts. It was the third time this season he's allowed zero runs in an appearance, and the right-hander notched a victory for just the second time over his past 11 starts. Ortiz came into the game having allowed 10 runs over 10.2 frames across his previous two starts, so Saturday's effort was a nice bounce-back performance. He's slated to take on the Cardinals at home in his next start.