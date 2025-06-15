Luis L. Ortiz News: Struggles in Seattle

Ortiz (3-8) allowed six runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five over six innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Mariners.

Ortiz had some early struggles, allowing five of the six runs in the second inning, which included him giving up a grand slam to J.P. Crawford. After going five starts from May 11 to June 4 without allowing more than three runs in any outing, Ortiz has given up 10 runs over 10.2 innings across his last two appearances. He's now at a 4.64 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 81:39 K:BB over 75.2 innings through 14 starts this season. His lofty walk rate remains a concern, though he is fanning batters at a high rate as well. Ortiz is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics.