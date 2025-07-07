Luis Matos News: Drives in two on Sunday

Matos went 1-for-5 with a two-RBI double in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Matos cracked a ground-rule double to right-center field in the fifth inning, driving in two runs and giving the club a 5-1 lead. The 23-year-old outfielder has now recorded three doubles in his last four games. Since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, Matos is slashing .231/.286/.462 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored across 14 plate appearances. He has started each of the two games against a lefty but has only started one of four games against righties since his most recent promotion.