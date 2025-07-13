Luis Matos News: Forces extras with homer

Matos went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

The Giants struggled to get any offense going until Matos delivered a game-tying homer in the ninth inning off Tanner Scott. The outfielder has gone 4-for-21 (.190) over seven games since returning to the big-league roster July 1 after a month-long stay with Triple-A Sacramento. Matos has struggled to a .172/.214/.387 slash line with five homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases over 98 plate appearances. He will likely continue to serve in a short-side platoon role while in the majors, most often spelling Mike Yastrzemski in right field when the Giants face a southpaw.