The Reds recalled Mey from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Mey showed the good and the bad during his first big-league stint in May, yielding one run with a 12:3 K:BB over his first 8.1 innings before stumbling in his next 4.2 frames as he allowed five runs with a 2:4 K:BB. The hard-throwing reliever will aim for more consistency this time around.