The Reds optioned Mey to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday

Mey gave up one run in 1.1 innings during his outing Thursday, and he'll now be sent back to the minors in favor of Chase Petty. Mey owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 14.1 frames in the big leagues this season and will likely be back with the Reds down the line.