Luis Rengifo News: Crushes two homers

Rengifo went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Rengifo left Saturday's game with triple the home runs he had when he entered it, bringing his total from one to three on the year. The 28-year-old has been hitting well lately, now with six hits in his last four games, but his two home runs were the first of the extra-bases variety over his four-game hit streak. He is now slashing .220/.252/.294 on the season.