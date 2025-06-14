Menu
Luis Rengifo News: Crushes two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 14, 2025 at 9:54pm

Rengifo went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Rengifo left Saturday's game with triple the home runs he had when he entered it, bringing his total from one to three on the year. The 28-year-old has been hitting well lately, now with six hits in his last four games, but his two home runs were the first of the extra-bases variety over his four-game hit streak. He is now slashing .220/.252/.294 on the season.

Luis Rengifo
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
