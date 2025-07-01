Luis Rengifo News: Hot streak continues in victory

Rengifo went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Rengifo ran his hitting streak up to five games, and he's logged multiple knocks four times during this span. The switch-hitting utility man has been heating up at the dish, slashing .313/.378/.507 with six extra-base hits and eight RBI to go with 10 runs scored and one stolen base over his last 74 plate appearances. Rengifo should continue to play nearly every day despite the recent arrival of second baseman Christian Moore, although the former could be challenged for action at third base once Yoan Moncada (knee) is back in the mix.