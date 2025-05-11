Luis Torrens Injury: Avoids major injury

Torrens (groin) exited Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cubs in the sixth inning after being struck by a foul ball, John Sparaco of SI.com reports.

Torrens was hit in the groin area by a foul ball off the bat of Kyle Tucker in the top of the sixth inning, fortunately avoiding what could have been a rather significant injury. The catcher was replaced by Francisco Alvarez behind the plate, and Torrens can be considered day-to-day for the time being.