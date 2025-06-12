Menu
Luis Torrens headshot

Luis Torrens News: Back to No. 2 role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Torrens is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Torrens had started behind the plate in three of the Mets' last four contests, but his opportunities are expected to take a hit moving forward with Francisco Alvarez (personal) making his return from the paternity list Thursday. Alvarez will be thrown right back into the lineup for the series finale versus Washington, starting at catcher and batting ninth.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
More Stats & News
