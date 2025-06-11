Menu
Luis Torrens News: Filling in for Alvarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Torrens will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Torrens will get his third start behind the plate in four games, but he'll see his playing time dip once Francisco Alvarez (personal) returns from the paternity list, likely no later than Friday. The 29-year-old has been productive enough when called upon this season, slashing .241/.328/.370 with a home run and 13 RBI over 122 plate appearances.

