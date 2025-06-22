Luis Torrens News: Likely to step in as starter

Torrens is presumed to take over as the Mets' No. 1 catcher after Francisco Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Torrens has primarily served as New York's backup catcher since Alvarez was cleared for his season debut in late April, but the latter has been demoted due to his offensive struggles. Torrens has performed well for a secondary catcher with a .232/.309/.344 slash line and strong defense, but he likely won't have much fantasy appeal unless he boosts his production at the plate.