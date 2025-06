Torrens is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Torrens was expected to take over starting catcher duties after Francisco Alvarez was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse. Torrens made three straight starts after the move, but it's been Hayden Senger behind the dish in two of the Mets' last three contests. Torrens is 4-for-45 (.089) with 11 strikeouts in June.