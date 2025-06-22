Menu
Luis Torrens headshot

Luis Torrens News: Stepping in as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 3:54pm

Torrens is expected to take over as the Mets' No. 1 catcher after Francisco Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. He'll be behind the plate and bat sixth for Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia.

Torrens has served as New York's backup catcher since Alvarez was cleared for his season debut in late April, but the latter has been demoted due to his offensive struggles. Torrens has delivered a .232/.309/.344 slash line and strong defense, but he likely won't have much fantasy appeal outside of two-catcher formats.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
More Stats & News
