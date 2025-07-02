Luis Urias Injury: Exits early with hamstring issue

Urias went 0-for-2 before being removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rays due to right hamstring soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Per Gallegos, manager Mark Kotsay said after the game that he doesn't think Urias' hamstring issue is significant enough to warrant a stay on the injured list, but the Athletics will have a better feel for the infielder's status after evaluating him during Thursday's off day. Even if he's able to quickly move past the hamstring injury, Urias' time as an everyday player could soon be over. The Athletics are expected to get second baseman Zack Gelof (ribs) back from the 60-day IL this weekend, and Miguel Andujar (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and could soon be ready to return from the 10-day IL to reclaim a regular role at third base.