Luis Vazquez News: Selected from Triple-A

The Orioles selected Vazquez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Vazquez has slashed .280/.345/.447 with five home runs and three stolen bases across 147 plate appearances for Norfolk in 2025. He was able to reach the majors in 2024 for the Cubs, but he was only able to etch one hit across his 14 plate appearances. In a corresponding move, Jorge Mateo was placed on the 10-day injured list.