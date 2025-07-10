Luisangel Acuna News: Moves up from Triple-A

The Mets recalled Acuna from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Acuna slashed .241/.293/.283 with 11 steals in 65 games for the Mets before being sent down to Triple-A last month. He will offer a bit more versatility than outfielder Travis Jankowski, who was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Acuna. Even so, Acuna is unlikely to find himself in the lineup on a regular basis.