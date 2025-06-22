Menu
Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna News: Picking up rare start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Acuna will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Acuna will pick up just his second start in the Mets' last 15 games. He had previously been a regular presence in the lineup against left-handed pitching, though even those opportunities could begin to fall by the wayside after Ronny Mauricio was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier this month. The New York infield will become more crowded when Mark Vientos (hamstring) returns from the injured list during the upcoming week, and it wouldn't be too surprising if one of Acuna or Mauricio was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding transaction.

Luisangel Acuna
New York Mets
More Stats & News
