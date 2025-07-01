Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
LuJames Groover headshot

LuJames Groover News: Part of All-Star festivities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 4:59am

Groover was named to the All-Star Futures Game roster Monday, Connor Emery of Arizona Sports reports.

Groover, 23, returned to Double-A Amarillo to start the 2025 season and will likely take the next step to Triple-A Reno. He has a .301/.377/.471 line with 10 home runs and 36 RBI over 67 games for the Sod Poodles. There are questions about Groover's defense, but he's spent all season at third base. He could eventually swing to the cold corner where his defense and quickness won't get in the way of his bat.

LuJames Groover
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now