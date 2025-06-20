Luke Adams Injury: Lands on 7-day IL
Adams was placed on Double-A Biloxi's 7-day injured list Friday due to a left shoulder contusion, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Adams suffered the injury in Thursday's game against Knoxville on a collision at home plate. He has spent the entire 2025 season in Double-A and is slashing .236/.419/.472 with 10 steals, 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBI over 258 plate appearances.
