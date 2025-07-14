Menu
Luke Hill News: Taken in fourth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

The Guardians have selected Hill with the 132nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Hill slashed .336/.459/.488 with eight home runs, 18 steals and more walks than strikeouts in 63 games this spring for Ole Miss. He might be a bit of a tweener, as he probably can't stick at shortstop and may not hit for enough power to profile as a regular at second or third base.

Luke Hill
Cleveland Guardians
