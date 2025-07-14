Luke Hill News: Taken in fourth round
The Guardians have selected Hill with the 132nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.
Hill slashed .336/.459/.488 with eight home runs, 18 steals and more walks than strikeouts in 63 games this spring for Ole Miss. He might be a bit of a tweener, as he probably can't stick at shortstop and may not hit for enough power to profile as a regular at second or third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now