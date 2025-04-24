Luke Jackson News: First blown save in second loss

Jackson (0-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk in one inning. He struck out one.

Jackson entered the game with a runner on base in the eighth inning and put out Brent Rooker to protect a 3-2 lead, but trouble arose in the ninth frame. The first of his two runs allowed was unearned due to a Leody Taveras fielding error, but Jacob Wilson's walk-off single saddled Jackson with his first blown save of the year. The veteran right-hander has still converted seven of his eight save chances to go with a respectable 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB over 10 frames, so he figures to remain the favorite for ninth-inning work in Texas' bullpen for the time being despite Thursday's showing.