Luke Jackson News: Perfect for ninth save

Jackson picked up the save Sunday against the White Sox, allowing no hits or walks with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Jackson received his first save chance since May 21 as closer Robert Garcia got the day off after throwing in back-to-back games. Jackson cashed in for his ninth save of the campaign, marking his first perfect appearance in five outings. The 33-year-old owns a 3.91 ERA and an 18:11 K:BB over 23 innings in 2025.