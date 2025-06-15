Menu
Luke Jackson News: Perfect for ninth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Jackson picked up the save Sunday against the White Sox, allowing no hits or walks with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Jackson received his first save chance since May 21 as closer Robert Garcia got the day off after throwing in back-to-back games. Jackson cashed in for his ninth save of the campaign, marking his first perfect appearance in five outings. The 33-year-old owns a 3.91 ERA and an 18:11 K:BB over 23 innings in 2025.

