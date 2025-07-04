Luke Keaschall Injury: HItting against pitching machine

Keaschall (forearm) has been hitting off a pitching machine and is awaiting final clearance before facing live pitching, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Keaschall's next step would be to face live hitters for a week or so and then start playing rehab games. The 22-year-old was given a recovery timeline of two months or more after being diagnosed with a fractured right forearm in late April. He'll likely need a lengthy rehab assignment, so it looks like he could return in late July or early August at this point.