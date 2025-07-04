Luke Keaschall Injury: HItting against pitching machine
Keaschall (forearm) has been hitting off a pitching machine and is awaiting final clearance before facing live pitching, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Keaschall's next step would be to face live hitters for a week or so and then start playing rehab games. The 22-year-old was given a recovery timeline of two months or more after being diagnosed with a fractured right forearm in late April. He'll likely need a lengthy rehab assignment, so it looks like he could return in late July or early August at this point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now