Luke Keaschall Injury: Takes live batting practice
Keaschall (forearm) took batting practice and faced live pitching Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Keaschall will likely soon start playing rehab games. The 22-year-old was given a recovery timeline of two months or more after being diagnosed with a fractured right forearm in late April. He'll likely need a lengthy rehab assignment, so it looks like he could return in late July or early August at this point.
