Luke Stevenson News: Going to Seattle

The Mariners have selected Stevenson with the 35th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting catcher from University of North Carolina who turns 21 a week after the draft, Stevenson is a three-true-outcomes type of hitter whose defense behind the plate makes him a better real-life prospect than a fantasy one. He slashed .251/.414/.552 with 19 home runs, a 20.3 percent walk rate and a 24.1 percent strikeout rate in 61 games this spring. He's a strong 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and has a plus arm with a chance for above-average catcher defense. He could be a 20-plus homer hitter who hits for a very low average and a decent on-base percentage if it all works out.