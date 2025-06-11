Menu
Luke Weaver headshot

Luke Weaver Injury: Completes bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Weaver (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and said afterward that he felt "great," Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The right-hander received a platelet-rich-plasma injection for the hamstring strain shortly after landing on the injured list June 3, and Wednesday marked the second bullpen session of his rehab program. Weaver was given an initial recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, and a return at the start of that window seems plausible given his current trajectory.

Luke Weaver
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
