Luke Weaver Injury: Completes live batting practice

Weaver (hamstring) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It's the first time Weaver has faced hitters since he landed on the 15-day injured list two weeks ago. The Yankees offered a 4-to-6 week timetable for Weaver when the IL move was made, but the reliever noted Tuesday that he hasn't felt anything in the hamstring since a day or two after he was hurt, so perhaps he can beat that timeline. The ultimate decision will be the club's.