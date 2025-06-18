Luke Weaver Injury: Might be activated soon

Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Tuesday that Weaver (hamstring) could skip a rehab assignment and rejoin the active roster later this week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Weaver faced hitters Tuesday in a live batting practice session for the first time since straining his left hamstring, with Boone describing the session as "excellent." As long as Weaver recovers well, it sounds like he could be activated from the 15-day injured list later this week. It would be a rapid recovery, as he is just over two weeks into a projected 4-to-6 week timetable. Weaver was serving as the Yankees' closer when he went on the IL, but it's not clear whether he will get that job back upon his return or pitch in a setup role in front of Devin Williams, who boasts a 1.84 ERA and 20:2 K:BB over his last 14.2 innings.