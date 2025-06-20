Luke Weaver News: Set to split closing duties

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Weaver (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list earlier in the day, and Devin Williams will both see save chances, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Weaver was serving as the Yankees' closer when he landed on the injured list in early June, but Williams is in strong form with a 1.72 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB across his past 15.2 innings. Weaver has been consistently dominant this year with just three earned runs allowed in 24 appearances, and he still has a fair amount of fantasy value while splitting save chances for the Yankees, though it remains unclear exactly how even the split will be.